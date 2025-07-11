Nothing Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro get big price cut in Flipkart GOAT sale

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has officially joined Flipkart’s GOAT Sale, offering limited-time discounts across its range of smartphones, audio devices, and accessories. The sale runs from 12th to 17th July and includes both Nothing and CMF by Nothing products. CMF Phone 2 Pro measures 7.8 mm in thickness and weighs 185 g, making it the thinnest smartphone from CMF so far. (Ayushmann Chawla)

As part of the promotion, the Nothing Phone (3a) is available at a starting price of ₹21,999, while the Phone (3a) Pro is priced at ₹26,999. The more budget-friendly CMF Phone 2 Pro starts at ₹16,999. All prices include applicable bank offers and exchange bonuses.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and runs Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. The devices come with up to six years of software support and offer features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera system, and 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The Pro variant adds a 60x periscope zoom lens and further design refinements.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a triple camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x Ultra Zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

In the audio category, the Nothing Ear (a) is priced at ₹5,999, while the Nothing Ear (black variant) is listed at ₹8,999. Other CMF audio options include the CMF Buds 2A for ₹1,999, CMF Buds Pro 2 at ₹3,499, and CMF Neckband Pro at ₹1,899.

Wearables are also part of the sale, with the CMF Watch Pro available for ₹2,499 and the CMF Watch Pro 2 priced at ₹4,199.

Charging and power accessories, including the 140W charger ( ₹3,999) and 100W charger ( ₹2,999), are on offer alongside cables starting at ₹599.

The Nothing Phone (3) is also scheduled to go on sale from 15th July 2025 across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail outlets.