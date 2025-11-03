Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 5G: 7 things to know before you buy budget mobile

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 5G launch: Nothing is shaking up the mid-range market with the highly anticipated Phone (3a) Lite. If you are also waiting for this phone to go on sale, then there are some things that you need to know about this phone. We've compiled the seven most essential things you need to know about its design changes, specs, display and commitment to long-term software support. Nothing’s most affordable phone retains the style but cuts the cost.(Amit Rahi-HT)

The signature transparent design and Glyph “Light”

True to the brand’s identity, the Phone (3a) Lite features the new transparent aesthetic with a glass back. However, to meet the budget constraints, the iconic Glyph interface is scaled down to a single LED light instead of an LED strip. This single LED offers most of the Glyph features, including essential notifications. The smartphone will come in two colours, Black and White, with a polycarbonate frame of the same colour. The smartphone is also IP54 water and dust-resistant.

Powered by MediaTek

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. Built on a 4nm process, this processor is a solid choice for the mid-range segment, promising a good balance of performance, multitasking, and a decent gaming experience. It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Nothing added a RAM booster feature to increase the RAM up to 16GB.

Nothing OS 4 coming next year

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes with Nothing OS 3.5, alongside a promise of three years of software updates and six years of security updates. The Nothing OS 4 update is coming in the first half of next year, but there is no confirmation if this update will count in the total three years of software updates.

Get ready for the Lock Glimpse

Yes, the promise of a clean user interface from Nothing seems to be no more. The lock screen glimpse is the same as on other smartphones, like Xiaomi or Samsung, where you see a clickable image on the lock screen. Nothing assures that this feature is not going to be enabled by default.

Large AMOLED display

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features thick bezels. Since the bezels are uniform on all sides, the look is still pretty good. Outdoor visibility is also amazing, with 3000 nits peak brightness, and a 120 Hz refresh rate makes the experience smoother.

AI features

In an effort to keep the flagship features intact in this entry-level smartphone, Nothing also included the AI features, including an AI search and the Essential Key. The Essential Key works exactly as it does in the flagship Nothing smartphones, and with AI search, you can search for anything on your device.

No charger in the box

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite features a 5000 mAh battery with 33 watts of fast charging support. The brand confirmed that with a 33-watt charger, you get a 50% battery charge in just 20 minutes. There is no charger in the box this time as well.