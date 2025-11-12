Nothing Phone 3a Lite confirmed to launch in India soon with new colour options

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3a Lite, its latest addition to the midrange lineup, will soon launch in India. The company announced the news via a post on X, which hints that the device will arrive with more than what users expect. The handset, which was introduced globally in October, is part of the Nothing Phone 3a series and is expected to share its global specifications and design features. Nothing is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, Nothing Phone 3a Lite, in India soon.(HT)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch (Confirmed)

In its teaser, Nothing stated, “Lite-ning is always accompanied by something more,” which suggests that the India launch could bring additional offers or accessories. The post also displayed the device in black and white colour variants, confirming both options for the Indian market. While the company has not yet disclosed the launch date, the official status of the Phone 3a Lite remains “Coming Soon” on Nothing’s website and social media channels.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications and Features (Global Variant)

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,392 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 3,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. The device replaces Nothing’s signature Glyph Interface with a new Glyph Light system that delivers alert notifications in a redesigned format.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. It runs on runs on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 16. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, with an option to expand storage further up to 2TB using a microSD card. The company has promised three major Android version updates and six years of security maintenance releases.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a third unspecified sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. It also carries an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes and uses Panda Glass on both front and back panels.