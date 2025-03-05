Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: 5 must-know upgrades

The Nothing Phone 3a series is finally here with noticeable upgrades, a new attractive design, and a major performance boost. While the Phone 3a Pro has been gaining all the attention for its unusual camera island, the standard Phone 3a is no exception as it as also received some major improvements, making it a worthy mid-ranger at just Rs.24999. To carefully examine its upgrades, we have compared the Nothing Phone 3a model with last year’s Phone 2a model. In the comparison, you will find 5 major upgrades that will not only enhance user experience but also provide a boost to smartphone’s over performance, look and feel. Here are the 5 biggest upgrades of the Nothing Phone 3a in comparison to the Nothing Phone 2a. Here are the 5 biggest upgrades of the new Nothing Phone 3a.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: 5 Biggest upgrades

Improved design: The Nothing Phone 2a became a showstopper in the midrange smartphone market with its unique look. The pill-shaped dual camera setup, transparent back, and the glyph lights. However, it features a plastic back and an IP54 rating. Now, Nothing Phone 3a brings several upgrades. The new-gen has gained a new triple-camera setup with a glass rear panel, giving it a more redefined look. Additionally, Nothing had announced an IP64 rating, bringing a more durable design.

Upgraded display: The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Phone 3a gets a bigger 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a similar refresh rate but upgraded brightness of up to 3000nits. Additionally, the Phone 3a comes with a new Panda Glass protection.

Performance boost: The Nothing Phone 2a is a basic midranger with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor. However, the Phone 3a performance will take users to a whole new experience with the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip paired with Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, providing the smartphone to support on-device AI features.

Essential Key: The noticeable addition in Nothing Phone 3a in comparison to the Phone 2a is the new Essential Key. This new key uses AI to perform certain actions such as organising, providing suggestions, summarization, and more. Nothing has also confirmed that more features such as Smart Collections, Focused mode, and more are coming soon to the devices.

Additional Camera: The Nothing Phone 2a features a 50MP dual-camera setup, but it misses out on zooming capabilities. However, considering the price point, we did not have high expectations for a high-res telephoto lens. With Nothing Phone 3a, the company has exceeded expectations by introducing a new 50MP periscope lens that offers 2x optical zoom and up to 30x in-sensor zoom.