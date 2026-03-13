Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro now available in India: Check price, sale offers and specifications

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro begins at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 42,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 45,999. The Pro variant is available in three colour options: Black, White and Pink.

The Nothing Phone (4a) starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 37,999. The handset is available in four colour options: Black, White, Pink and Blue.

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro: Price in India and Sale Offers

The recently launched Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro are now available for purchase across India. The Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro were introduced at a global event in London on March 5. After an early sale through the company’s retail outlet in Bengaluru, the devices are now reaching a wider market.

Interested customers can purchase the latest Nothing devices via Flipkart as well as retail chains such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Croma. The models are also available through other offline stores across the country.

As part of the launch offers, interested buyers can get a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Phone (4a) and up to Rs. 4,000 on the Phone (4a) Pro. The company is also offering exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options through select partners. With these offers applied, the effective price of the Phone (4a) can drop to Rs. 24,999, while the Phone (4a) Pro can be purchased for Rs. 34,999, according to the company.

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro: Specifications and Features The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,224 × 2,720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel supports up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both phones support a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz in gaming mode and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the bonnet, the standard Phone (4a) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, while the Pro model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Both devices offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The smartphones ship with Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16. The company has committed to three Android version updates and six years of security updates for both models.

Glyph Interface and Features The Nothing Phone (4a) introduces the Glyph Bar interface with 63 mini LED lights across six zones. These LEDs support functions such as notification alerts, timer display, ringtone patterns, volume indication and recording shortcuts.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro includes a larger Glyph Matrix system with 137 mini LEDs. The interface can show information such as battery level, digital clock, timer and other interactive elements.

As for the optics, both smartphones include triple rear camera setups. The Phone (4a) sports a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung GN9 sensor and supports optical image stabilisation. It also includes a 50MP periscope telephoto camera based on the Samsung JN5 sensor with up to 70x zoom, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera that uses the Sony IMX355 sensor.

Meanwhile, the Phone (4a) Pro features a 50MP main camera with the Sony LYT‑700C sensor and optical image stabilisation. It also includes a 50MP telephoto camera supporting up to 140x zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide unit.

Both devices feature a 32MP front camera equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL JD1 sensor, supporting video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30 fps.

The Indian versions of the phones include a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging support. The company claims the Phone (4a) can charge from 1 per cent to full in about 64 minutes. The Pro model also supports 7.5W reverse wired charging. Additionally, the Phone (4a) carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Phone (4a) Pro has an IP65 rating.

In terms of connectivity, both devices feature dual SIM support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Both phones include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.