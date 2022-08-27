Now, you can use WhatsApp in your own language: Report

You will be able to use WhatsApp in your language soon. The messaging platform will be releasing the feature which will allow the users to change the language in the app, WaBetaInfo reported.



According to the report, WhatsApp's Android version 2.22.19.10 is allowing users to change the language in the settings option. In addition, the users can also change the language every time you reinstall the app since there is a redesigned welcome screen, the website reported.

The welcome screen is available to some beta testers and more activations are planned in the coming weeks.



WhatsApp is bringing new features to ensure a more user-friendly experience. WaBetaInfo reported that the messaging platform is going to announce the feature to securely move chat history from Android to iOS version within the official changelog. Last month, WhatsApp had tweeted about this feature.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

WhatsApp has also announced three new features which include leaving the groups silently, regulating which users can see online status and blocking screenshots for view once messages. The messaging platform is also working on additional features like viewing status updates in the chat list and displaying profile pictures of message senders in the group chat.



It is also working on a feature to let members of groups know who left the group in the past 60 days or was removed from it.



WhatsApp is also set to change the camera shortcut on the app. The current position of camera shortcut will be taken by communities feature. The camera shortcut will be on the top right corner of the welcome screen.

