OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition goes on sale in India, priced at 64,999

OnePlus on Monday opened the sale of the ‘Jupiter’ edition of its OnePlus 11 in India, where the device has been named the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition. In March, the smartphone was launched in the company’s home country of China, under the name OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition.

OnePlus 11 5G 'Marble Odyssey Edition' (Image courtesy: OnePlus)

It is the world’s ‘first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock’, according to the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer.

OnePlus Marble Odyssey Edition: Price

It is available at a price of ₹64,999 (inclusive of all taxes) and comes as a single variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory. Customers can place their order here.

OnePlus Marble Odyssey Edition: Discount

There is an exchange offer by availing which people can save up to ₹7,000 on the incoming OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition. Discounts are also available in the form of bank offers (ICICI Bank; ₹1,000) and OneCard and EMI and credit card transactions ( ₹1,000).

OnePlus Odyssey Edition: Features and specifications

(1.) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 as operating system (OS).

(2.) A 5,000 mAh battery with support to SuperVOOC charging; under-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

(3.) A 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with LTPO3 panel; 120 Hz refresh rate for the display screen.

(4.) Third generation Hasselblad camera setup; a 16 MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

(5.) Sony’s 50 MP IMX890 primary sensor at the back, along with 48 MP IMX851 (also Sony) ultra-wide-angle camera, and 32 MP portrait camera.

