OnePlus 11 ‘Jupiter Rock’ edition launched in China: All you need to know

On Wednesday, OnePlus launched a special, ‘Jupiter Rock’ edition of its OnePlus 11 smartphone, doing so in its native country of China. As the name suggests, the Jupiter Rock edition is ‘inspired’ from Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system; also, it is the third colour option for OnePlus 11, which is currently available in Black and Green. OnePlus 11 'Jupiter Rock' edition.

What is special about OnePlus 11 ‘Jupiter Edition’?

According to HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan, as well as other websites, Jupiter Rock has been built using a material that the Chinese electronics giant calls ‘3D microcrystalline rock.' As per the company, this is the first-ever smartphone bult from ‘3D microcrystalline rock,’ and that the material goes through a ‘complex’ process before it becomes a back panel on each unit of Jupiter Rock.

OnePlus also claims the research and development of the panel was a process that lasted for more than 12 months.

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock: Features

Its stunning design notwithstanding, this variant of OnePlus 11 has the same internal specifications as the two regular models, reports say. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and largest Snapdragon 8 Gen Chipset 2, which is connected to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. The device has a 6.7-inch QHD+AMOLED display, and is given power by a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with support to 100 W SuperVOOC fast-charging.

For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP selfie camera on the front, while on the back, there is a 50 MP primary lens, 48 MP ultra-wide-lens, and 32 MP telephoto lens.

