OnePlus 12 series launched in India, starting price at 64,999. Check features

OnePlus on Tuesday launched its latest 12 series smartphones in India. OnePlus has launched a total of three smartphones today - OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Nord 3 earbuds. OnePlus 12 price and features have been released (HT Photo)

The most premium smartphone out of the three is OnePlus 12, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will have up to 16GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R has also been launched with 16GB RAM, but is the less expensive variant.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Features

OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen, and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The device also features Hasselblad cameras with highly improved resolution from the previous variants.

The OnePlus 12 camera includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. It also has a 32MP front camera. The 5G phone has a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The triple rear camera of OnePlus 12R contains 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus 12R has a 5,500mAh battery supported by 100W fast-wired charging.

OnePlus 12 series, Nord Buds 3 price in India

The OnePlus 12 comes in two variants based on storage - 12GB RAM + 256GB variant which is priced at ₹64,999 and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at ₹69,999. The two colours available in these are "Flowy Emerald" and "Silky Black".

OnePlus 12R is also launched in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant storage variant which is priced at ₹39,999 and the 16GB RAM + 256GB variant priced at ₹45,999. The two colours for OnePlus 12R are "Iron Gray" and "Cool Blue".

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 - 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Google Pin features and 44 hours battery life - have been priced at ₹5,499.