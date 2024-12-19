Oneplus 13 launch in India confirmed on January 7: Here’s what we expect

After a long wait, OnePlus has finally announced the India launch of its flagship series smartphone, the OnePlus 13. The company has been teasing the global launch for weeks, showcasing its new design profile with vegan leather back. Alongside the flagship OnePlus 13, the company has also confirmed the launch of its mid-range sibling, the OnePlus 13R. Therefore, in starting of January, we will witness the debut of two major smartphones. OnePlus 13 launching on January 7, 2025, here’s what’s coming. (OnePlus)

Since the OnePlus 13 has been launched in China, we already know what the smartphone looks like in terms of features and specifications, however, there may be minor changes to the global version. Therefore, know what the OnePlus 13 has in store for users ahead of the January 2025 launch.

OnePlus 13 specifications and features ( based on China variant)

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display which is a new and upgraded screen in comparison to the OnePlus 12. The smartphone offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that also powers Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. OnePlus 13 offers 24GB RAM in China, but in India, it may come with 16GB RAM similar to last year.

The OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, therefore, will have all the latest Android features with OxygenOS skin.

OnePlus 13 availability and price in India

OnePlus has also confirmed the three colour variants of the OnePlus 13 which will be Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will be priced under Rs.70000 in India for the base variant. Additionally, it will be available for sale via Amazon as the e-commerce website has already curated a microsite confirming its availability. Now, we will have to wait for the India launch of the OnePlus 13 to confirm how the global variant will look and what chances it may integrate.