Oneplus 13R India launch soon: Know about specs, upgrades, price, and more

OnePlus 13 recently made its debut in China with upgraded specifications, a new-looking design, and features. Now, the company is expected to launch its budget, OnePlus Ace 5 China this month, which is also known as the OnePlus 13R in the global market. In India, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are likely to launch together in January 2025. Now, just ahead of the China launch, OnePlus 13R specifications and features were leaked by famous tipster Digital Chat Station, revealing major performance boosts. Oneplus 13R specifications and features tipped, know what’s coming ahead of launch.(Digital Chat Station)

Alongside specifications, the design of the smartphone was also leaked which showcased a similar profile as the OnePlus 13, however, the materials used on the device are quite different. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at what the OnePlus 13R will look like ahead of the January 2025 launch in India.

Oneplus 13R: specifications and features

The OnePlus 13R is expected to go through a minor design change, making it more premium than its predecessor and other competitors in a similar price bracket. The smartphone will likely feature a circular camera island placed in the centre instead of the left corner. It may feature a flat screen with curved edges and an aluminium frame. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone was revealed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. OnePlus 13R may also feature a massive 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, which could come as a major upgrade to the smartphone’s battery life. Now, in terms of camera upgrades, the smartphone will likley feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Therefore, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get major upgrades over its predecessor in terms of display, performance, battery life, camera, and others. However, we may have to wait till January 2025 to confirm these features.

Oneplus 13R price in India

This year, OnePlus 12R was launched at a starting price of Rs.39999. However, the OnePlus 13R may experience a slight price hike considering the rumoured upgrades. Therefore, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 13R may be priced at around Rs.45000.