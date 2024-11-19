OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: 5 big upgrades expected with new generation

Oneplus 13R vs Oneplus 12R: The upcoming Oneplus 13R has been making headlines due to leaks, rumours and several certification spots on online platforms. While the official launch date in India is yet to be announced, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R will likely be announced sometime in January 2025. Therefore, as the launch timeline nears, it's worth knowing what upgrades are expected with the new generation of the R-series smartphone. Know about the 5 biggest rumoured upgrades of the OnePlus 13R in comparison to the OnePlus 12R. Know what upgrades are expected with OnePlus 13R in comparison to OnePlus 12R. (Representative image)(OnePlus )

Oneplus 13R vs Oneplus 12R

Display: Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new generation is expected to have a flat display rather than a curved display like its predecessor. The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.



Camera: For photography, the OnePlus 13R may come with a similar triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera. Rumours also suggest the new-gen may get an upgraded telephoto lens but a downgrade in ultrawide camera. But, when we look at the OnePlus 12R, it features a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Performance: The OnePlus 13R is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which currently powers several flagship models such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and others. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that also provides a decent smartphone performance.



Battery: For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13R will likely come with a 6000mAh battery similar to its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 13. However, In India, the battery capacity may differ. For reference, the OnePlus 12R is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. Therefore, the OnePlus 13R may offer an improved battery life and charging speed.



Price: With the launch of the OnePlus 13R, tipsters suggest that OnePlus may plan to increase the price which will likely be placed between Rs.40000 to Rs.45000. In comparison, the OnePlus 12R was launched with a starting price of Rs.39999. However, we can not be certain about prices till the official announcements.



Note that the above-mentioned upgrades are based on leaks and rumours, therefore, we must wait for the official launch in January 2025 to know what OnePlus has planned for the new generation flagship models.