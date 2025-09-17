OnePlus 15 5G mobile colour options, key features and design tipped online

The upcoming OnePlus 15 has appeared in fresh leaks, revealing its design, features, and expected launch timeline online. Industry reports suggest that the smartphone will move away from the circular camera setup used in previous models and introduce a square camera module with rounded edges. The new module is expected to house three 50MP sensors arranged in a two-plus-one layout, with an emphasis on improved performance in low-light conditions. OnePlus 15 leaks reveal its design, camera, display, colour options, and launch timeline.(OnePlus )

The OnePlus 15 is tipped to debut first in China later this year, with a wider global rollout, including India, planned for early 2026. Reports suggest that the device will carry an estimated price tag of around Rs. 74,999 in India.

OnePlus 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 15 will feature a flat 6.78-inch LTPO OLED screen with support for a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is expected to offer a boost in performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is also likely to house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, which aims to provide longer use between charges while reducing charging time.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 is expected to include a triple camera setup on the rear: a primary wide-angle sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. Reports also hint that OnePlus is testing larger sensors to enhance low-light photography and detail capture.

Lastly, the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in three colour options: Dune, Absolute Black, and Mist Purple. While Dune is said to be the standout option, Absolute Black is anticipated to deliver one of the deepest black finishes available on a smartphone.

OnePlus 15: Launch Timeline (Expected)

If leaks hold true, the OnePlus 15 could first debut in China by October 2025 before making its way to India in January 2026. With pricing expected to remain under Rs. 75,000, the upcoming model will succeed the OnePlus 13, which launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 69,999.