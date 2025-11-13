OnePlus 15 5G mobile price in India revealed ahead of November 13 launch

OnePlus 15 5G will officially make its global debut today, November 13. However, just a few hours ahead of launch, the Indian price of the smartphone was revealed prematurely by retailers’ online listings. For a short while, the Reliance Digital website showcased the pricing, storage variants, and colour variants of the OnePlus 15 before the launch was live, giving an early sneak peek of what could be announced today. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the OnePlus 15 5G, then you may have to pay slightly higher than its predecessor. OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be costlier than its predecessor.

OnePlus 15 5G price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G will likely come in two storage options: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. As per the revealed website listing, these variants will be priced at Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively. The 12GB RAM variant was shown in Ultra Violet colour, whereas the 16GB variant was available in Infinite Black colour. We have seen similar prices being leaked online by tipsters. Therefore, OnePlus may announce something similar.

In comparison, the OnePlus 13 5G mobile was launched at Rs. 69,999. Therefore, OnePlus is bringing a slightly costlier version with the OnePlus 15 model. But, is it worth the hype? Considering the price hike?

OnePlus 15 5G launch: What to expect

The OnePlus 15 5G will likely sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 512GB internal storage. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP triple camera setup that may offer advanced camera capabilities, and a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the OnePlus 15 5G is rumoured to be backed by a massive 7,300mAh battery that may support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Now, we just have to wait a couple of hours more to confirm the pricing and specifications.