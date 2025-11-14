OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Is it worth upgrading in 2 years?

OnePlus 15 5G mobile is officially launched in India with some impressive offerings like the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 50MP triple camera setup, massive battery, and more. However, is it worth upgrading if you are using an older generation flagship phone like the OnePlus 12? To have a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the new OnePlus 15 5G and OnePlus 12 5G, to check if it's worth spending extra thousands of rupees. Know whether the OnePlus 15 compares to the OnePlus 12, and if buyers should upgrade.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Design and display

The OnePlus 15 5G mobile has been launched with a refreshed and tougher design that may catch buyers' attention. Instead of a circular camera, it has a square-shaped camera island and a flat design. Whereas the OnePlus 12 has a curved AMOLED screen and an aluminium frame.

For display, the OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits HBM. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 has a bigger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits HBM.

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Camera

The OnePlus 15 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It should also be noted that the OnePlus 12 has Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors, whereas the OnePlus 15 does not come with the partnership.

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 15 is backed by a 7300mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 12 comes with a 5400mAh battery. OnePlus 15 also supports faster 120W wired charging.