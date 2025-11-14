OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Is it worth upgrading in 2 years?
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India with several upgrades, but is it worth upgrading from the OnePlus 12? Let’s find out in a detailed comparison.
OnePlus 15 5G mobile is officially launched in India with some impressive offerings like the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 50MP triple camera setup, massive battery, and more. However, is it worth upgrading if you are using an older generation flagship phone like the OnePlus 12? To have a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the new OnePlus 15 5G and OnePlus 12 5G, to check if it's worth spending extra thousands of rupees.
OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Design and display
The OnePlus 15 5G mobile has been launched with a refreshed and tougher design that may catch buyers' attention. Instead of a circular camera, it has a square-shaped camera island and a flat design. Whereas the OnePlus 12 has a curved AMOLED screen and an aluminium frame.
For display, the OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits HBM. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 has a bigger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits HBM.
OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Camera
The OnePlus 15 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It should also be noted that the OnePlus 12 has Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors, whereas the OnePlus 15 does not come with the partnership.
OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Performance and battery
The OnePlus 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 15 is backed by a 7300mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 12 comes with a 5400mAh battery. OnePlus 15 also supports faster 120W wired charging.