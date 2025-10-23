OnePlus 15R 5G mobile launch in India soon: New mid-range king?

OnePlus is launching its two powerful smartphones, the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6, in China on October 27. The OnePlus Ace 6 will likely be rebranded as OnePlus 15R, and could soon make its global debut. However, it is unclear if it will launch alongside the OnePlus 15 in November. Now, just ahead of the OnePlus 15R or Ace 6 China launch, the company has revealed several crucial details, including the battery mAh, design, and durability upgrades. As per the confirmed China specifications, the smartphone is getting a massive upgrade over its predecessor, making it an enticing phone that could launch as an affordable flagship. OnePlus 15R 5G specifications revealed ahead of its China launch as Ace 6.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R 5G launch in India: What to expect

The OnePlus Ace 6, likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R, is said to offer powerful performance. On Chinese social media platforms Weibo, OnePlus revealed that the smartphone will likely offer a flat AMOLED display that may also include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. The display may also offer up to 165Hz refresh rate, similar to its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 15R is said to offer a durable build with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust protection. In addition, it may feature a metal frame for a premium look and feel. It may also come in Black, White, and Quicksilver colour options.

For lasting performance, the smartphone is reported to be backed by a 7800mAh battery. However, the Indian variant may have some differences in terms of battery capacities. For charging, the OnePlus 15R could bring 120W fast wired charging support. Lastly, for performance, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a significant jump from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 15R could launch in December 2025, whereas the flagship OnePlus 15 could launch a month earlier. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of weeks more to confirm what this affordable flagship phone will offer during launch.

​