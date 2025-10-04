OnePlus adds native Google Gemini AI to OxygenOS 16: Features coming to the OnePlus 15 and more

If you are excited about OnePlus’s upcoming OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, then there is now another reason to be so. This is because OnePlus India has announced that it is officially going to bring Google Gemini integration with OnePlus AI inside OxygenOS 16. The brand announced this through a social media post on X as well as Instagram. The post reads: “Your planner, assistant, and manager all in one. #OnePlusAI.” OnePlus 15 is expected to launch with OxygenOS 16.(OnePlus)

The post itself shows you being able to invoke Google Gemini in order to ask it to plan a five-day trip to Paris with content from Mindspace. This means whatever content you have saved to Mindspace: specific places you might have saved that you would like to go to, such as museums, Google Gemini will understand that context and accordingly build you an itinerary.

This is going to be a more personalised approach, and because it is able to access everything inside your OnePlus Mindspace, the responses would be contextual and more helpful.

When is the OxygenOS 16 stable version going to launch?

OnePlus’s OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 is currently being tested in a closed beta capacity for very few devices, such as the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13S, and is only available for closed beta testers. Considering it is in closed beta, an open beta may come out soon. However, there is currently no official word on when users can expect the stable version of OxygenOS 16 to launch. Reports suggest that an October timeframe for the open beta is likely, with a full-fledged stable rollout expected by the end of the year.