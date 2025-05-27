OnePlus AI revealed alongside Plus Key ahead of OnePlus 13s launch in India

OnePlus today, on May 27, finally unveiled its own AI brand for its smartphones. Following in line with other manufacturers and giving its AI features a brand, OnePlus is calling its AI suite: OnePlus AI. Alongside the OnePlus AI features, the brand has also unveiled a new hardware edition that facilitates these AI features; it is called the Plus Key and it is going to be available on OnePlus' upcoming compact flagship, the OnePlus 13S, in India. OnePlus 13s will debut the Plus Key and OnePlus AI.(OnePlus)

What features is OnePlus AI bringing?

OnePlus says that it is going to be launching a host of new features under the OnePlus AI brand. Some of these include OnePlus AI Voice Scribe, which lets you record, summarise, and even translate calls and meetings within messaging and online meeting apps.

India is also getting a OnePlus AI Call Assistant. On the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus dialer will now feature support for automatic call summaries and real-time call translation during calls, which could be handy to get rid of language misunderstandings.

And then there is going to be a translation feature, which essentially brings all translation capabilities, including text, live voice, camera-based, and screen translation,into a single app. And then there is also AI Search, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0.

At the same time, OnePlus has also partnered with Google and now says that OnePlus is going to have better synergy with Gemini, with Google Gemini working across OnePlus' own apps, including the OnePlus Notes app, OnePlus Clock app, as well as other Google apps. Also, Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing will also let users see what is being captured by the camera and what is on the screen.

What is the Plus Key going to facilitate?

We have seen new hardware buttons debuting on various smartphones. Apple debuted the Action Button with the iPhone 15 Pro last year, and now all iPhone 16 series models feature the Action Button. Other manufacturers also followed suit. And now OnePlus has also jumped on the bandwagon and introduced its new button, which it is calling the Plus Key. OnePlus says that this is a customisable hardware button that is first going to debut on the OnePlus 13S, which launches in just a few weeks.

After the OnePlus 13S, the brand says it is going to be present on all OnePlus smartphones launching this year. The company calls it an "evolution of the OnePlus Alert Slider," which has been present on OnePlus devices for years now. It facilitates functions like switching sound profiles, launching the camera, starting translation, or starting recordings.

In addition, the key also brings features like AI Plus Mind, which lets you quickly save and recall details on your screen. This, in a way, is similar to an essential key feature that Nothing debuted with its earphones. Regarding this functionality, OnePlus says that when users come across information that they would like to access later, this could be a schedule, event details, reservations, or listings, they can simply store or capture it by pressing the Plus Key. Or, they can swipe up with three fingers to do this as well.

After this, the OnePlus AI Plus Mind will save this on-screen content to a dedicated Mind Space, so that they can come back to and access it. The feature will also be able to contextually analyse content, including being able to extract schedule details from an image and then add them to your calendar, and more.

OnePlus says that AI Plus Mind will be present on the OnePlus 13S, and it will be available for the in rest of the OnePlus 13 series as well, after a future software OTA update.

