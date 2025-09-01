OnePlus Pad 3 to go on sale in India on September 5: Check price, sale offers and more

OnePlus has announced the official pricing and offers for its Pad 3 tablet ahead of its launch in India on September 5. The company also shared details about storage options, colour variants, and early-bird offers for interested buyers in India. The OnePlus Pad 3 first debuted globally in June alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone and was previously available in regions including Europe and North America. OnePlus Pad 3 will launch in India on September 5, with pricing and sale offers revealed.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3: Price in India and Storage Options

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in two storage variants: the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 42,999, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 47,999. The device will be available in two colour options: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver.

Availability and Launch Offers

The OnePlus Pad 3 will go on sale from September 5 via multiple channels, including the OnePlus’s official website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. It will also be available at select retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

As part of its launch offers, OnePlus is offering a Rs. 5,000 discount on select credit cards, interest-free EMI plans for up to 12 months, and complimentary accessories for early buyers. Customers purchasing the tablet between September 5 and 7 will also get the Stylo 2 pen and a Folio case at no additional cost.

OnePlus Pad 3: Key Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a metal unibody design under six mm thick and a 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K resolution. It supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10+. For audio, it includes an eight-speaker setup with four woofers and four tweeters.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The device runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and integrates AI-driven tools like AI Writer, AI Summarise, Google Gemini AI, and Circle to Search gestures.

OnePlus has also upgraded Open Canvas for the Pad 3, which allows enhanced drag-and-drop capabilities and an improved split-screen experience.