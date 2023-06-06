Home / Technology / OpenAI CEO says ChatGPT maker is staying private to make ‘strange’ decisions

OpenAI CEO says ChatGPT maker is staying private to make ‘strange’ decisions

Bloomberg |
Jun 06, 2023 08:43 PM IST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also emphasized his willingness to work with regulators to develop frameworks to reduce potential harm from AI

OpenAI Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said he’s not interested in taking the artificial intelligence startup public because he wants to maintain full control over the technology as it becomes more powerful.

ChatGPT is created by OpenAI(REUTERS)
ChatGPT is created by OpenAI(REUTERS)

“When we develop superintelligence, we’re likely to make some decisions that public market investors would view very strangely,” Altman said at an event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. “I like being non-conflicted,” he added when asked about his own lack of equity in the company, “and I think the chance that we have to make a very strange decision someday is non-trivial.”

Altman also emphasized his willingness to work with regulators to develop frameworks to reduce potential harm from AI.

Abu Dhabi is the latest stop in a weeks-long world tour that’s taking Altman across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, meeting lawmakers and officials who are beginning to create rules to govern AI technologies. His comments at public events along the way have been closely scrutinized.

Before coming to Europe, Altman spoke in Washington where he called for more regulation and said his “greatest fear” was that the technology would cause significant harm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chatgpt
chatgpt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out