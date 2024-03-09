 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to return to company's board: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to return to company's board: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to return to company's board: Report

Reuters |
Mar 09, 2024 04:04 AM IST

The company has also concluded the investigation around Altman's firing from last year, the report stated.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman will return to the ChatGPT-maker's board, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (AP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (AP)

The company has also concluded the investigation around Altman's firing from last year, the report stated.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

OpenAI's board had ousted Altman days before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, asserting his lack of candor and its need to safeguard the non-profit startup's mission.

The news caps a corporate drama and sets new governance for the company, whose employees, investors and biggest financial backer Microsoft had expressed shock over Altman's ouster, which was reversed within days.

The company will also announce the appointment of three new directors - Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, a former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On