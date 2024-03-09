OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to return to company's board: Report

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman will return to the ChatGPT-maker's board, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (AP)

The company has also concluded the investigation around Altman's firing from last year, the report stated.

OpenAI's board had ousted Altman days before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, asserting his lack of candor and its need to safeguard the non-profit startup's mission.

The news caps a corporate drama and sets new governance for the company, whose employees, investors and biggest financial backer Microsoft had expressed shock over Altman's ouster, which was reversed within days.

The company will also announce the appointment of three new directors - Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, a former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.