OpenAI hit hard? Zuckerberg reportedly poaches top AI experts from ChatGPT maker

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting that Mark Zuckerberg is working directly and hiring top AI talent, offering as much as ₹860 crore in salary to potential candidates.This includes attempts to poach talent from rival company OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Mark Zuckerberg has been actively looking at hiring new AI experts for Meta.(AP)

Now, in a related development, a new report has come out suggesting that Mark Zuckerberg has been successful in his efforts. Meta has reportedly poached three OpenAI researchers, bolstering its own AI team.

The trio includes Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai. All three were reportedly at OpenAI Zurich and had previously worked at Google DeepMind before eventually switching to OpenAI.

OpenAI Trio Quit: Details

OpenAI has since confirmed that the three AI talents have left the company, as said by a spokesperson to the Wall Street Journal, effectively meaning that Meta’s team has been successfully bolstered. That said, it is currently unclear what exactly Meta wants these researchers to do in relation to its AI ambitions, which involve Meta’s Llama family of AI models.

In a separate development, TechCrunch reports that Meta has also hired another researcher from OpenAI, Trapit Bansal, in an effort to develop its AI reasoning models. The report confirmed that he left OpenAI in June. The report says he had been working there since 2022 and played a significant role in contributing to the company’s reasoning model.

Mark Zuckerberg's Aggressive Hiring Drive For Meta

Mark Zuckerberg has been aggressive in hiring AI talent. Recent reports suggest that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has personally been reaching out to AI professionals, offering lucrative pay packages.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that he spent $14 billion to acquire a stake in AI startup Scale AI, founded by Alexandr Wang.

From the looks of it, Mark Zuckerberg seems to be going all-in on hiring AI talent, aiming to bolster Meta’s AI capabilities amid the rapidly evolving generative AI race, where companies like Google, Meta, OpenAI, Perplexity, and others are competing to get a chunk of the pie.