Oppo F31 5G mobile under Rs. 25,000 launched: Specifications, bank offers and more

Oppo has launched three new F series models, the Oppo F31 5G, Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, in India. The smartphone flaunts durability with three IP ratings and an Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy frame in the mid-range smartphone segment. Starting at just Rs. 22,999, buyers can enjoy powerful performance, a promising camera, and a durable build, making it an attractive phone for consideration. Therefore, here’s a detailed look at the new Oppo F series models. Oppo F31 5G series flaunts powerful specifications and features in the mid-range segment.(Oppo)

Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G: Specifications and feature

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G feature 6.5-inch and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. The F31 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, whereas the F31 Pro+ is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Both devices are also equipped with a 5219 mm² SuperCool VC system for thermal efficiency, offering effective heat dissipation.

For photography, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G feature a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP OmniVision 50D40 main camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the smartphones are backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Oppo F31 5G: Specifications and features

The standard Oppo F31 5G model features a 6.5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For photography, it features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it relies on a 16MP front-facing camera. The Oppo F31 is backed by a 7000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

Lastly, the entire Oppo F31 5G series lineup offers IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD-810H-2022 grade certifications, and Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy frame for enhanced durability.

Oppo F31 5G series price in India

The Oppo F31 5G will come in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colour options. The Oppo F31 Pro 5G will come in Desert Gold and Space Grey colours. And lastly, the Oppo F31 Pro+ comes in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink colours.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo F31 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Whereas, the Oppo F31 Pro 5G and Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G are priced at Rs. 26,999 (8+128GB) and Rs. 32,999 (8+256GB) respectively. Oppo is also offering exciting bank discounts or exchange bonuses to buyers with pre-bookings. Buyers can get a 10% discount up to Rs. 2,699 with selected bank cards.

The Oppo F31 5G series will be available for sale in offline stores and OPPO E-store, Flipkart and Amazon from September 19, 2025.