Oppo’s next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X9, is yet to be officially announced, but several leaks and rumours are already outlining its specifications and what users may expect. Latest insights shared by tipster Yogesh Brar suggest that the device could arrive in October in China, alongside the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The leaked details offer an early look at the design, hardware, and software expected in the upcoming series. Let’s take a look at what’s coming to the table. Details of the forthcoming Oppo Find X9's display, battery, camera and software have been leaked online.(Representative image)(OPPO)

Oppo Find X9 5G: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the reports, the Oppo Find X9 will feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike earlier models in the Find X series that often used curved screens, this version is said to adopt a flat-panel design. The display will also integrate an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, the same chipset likely to power the Pro variant. A major highlight of the Oppo Find X9 will be its 7,025mAh battery, which is larger than most batteries found in flagship devices. Addriblay, the device will reportedly support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is anticipated to launch with Android 16, customised with Oppo’s ColorOS 16 interface.

For photography, the Oppo Find X9 may come equipped with a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN9 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front will reportedly feature a 50MP Samsung JN1 selfie camera. Oppo is expected to continue its collaboration with Hasselblad for camera optimisation while also introducing its in-house Lumo imaging technology.

Furthermore, the device is likely to include dual stereo speakers, an upgraded x-axis linear motor, and IP68/69 durability ratings. The Find X9 may also reintroduce the Plus key, which was missing in the Find X8 series.

The Oppo Find X9 lineup is likely to debut with two models, the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro. A third model, the Find X9 Ultra, is rumoured to launch later, possibly in mid-2026.