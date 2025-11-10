Oppo Find X9 5G mobile series launch in India: Colour variants, RAM, and storage revealed

Oppo Find X9 5G and Find X9 Pro 5G mobiles are launching next week, on November 18, in India. As the launch approaches, Oppo has started to reveal crucial details about the flagship, creating hype ahead of launch. Now, in a recent revelation, the brand confirmed the colour variants, RAM and storage variants of the Oppo Find X9 5G mobile series. Previously, a tipster leaked the pricing of the smartphones, and now we also know about the storage options buyers can choose from. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 series. Know about the RAM and storage options being announced for Oppo Find X9 5G mobile series.

Oppo Find X9 5G and Find X9 Pro 5G: Colour variants, RAM, and storage

As per the listing, the Oppo Find X9 5G will be launched in two colour options in India: Space Black and Titanium Grey. In addition to colour options, buyers will also get two storage configurations of 12GB RAM+ 256GB and 16GB RAM+ 512GB.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G will come in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colour options. In terms of storage variants, buyers will only have a single option, which will consist of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of pricing, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that the Oppo Find X9 could launch with an increased price of Rs. 74,999, whereas the Find X9 Pro may retain last year’s pricing and may cost around Rs. 99,999.

Oppo Find X9 series: Specifications and features

The Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphones will run on ColorOS 16 based on the Android 16 model. However, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will differ in screen size, camera features, and battery capacity.

As per leaks, the Oppo Find X9 could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Find X9 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The standard model is expected to be backed by a 7,025mAh battery, and the Pro model is rumoured to get a 7,500mAh battery. However, both models will offer 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Lastly, the Oppo Find X9 Pro may include a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor, whereas the Find X9 model could feature all 50MP triple camera sensors.