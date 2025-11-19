Oppo Find X9 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G: Display, performance, and camera features compared

Oppo has officially announced the Find X9 5G series in India with some impressive camera capabilities, upgraded performance, and a bigger battery. While the series includes two models, the Find X9 5G and Find X9 Pro 5G, but the standard model competes with newly launched flagships of the year. Therefore, we have compared the base model with the new OnePlus 15 5G mobile, considering they share a similar price point, design, and more. Here’s how the Oppo Find X9 5G compares to the OnePlus 15 5G.

Oppo Find X9 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G: Design and display

The Oppo Find X9 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G looks quite identical when it comes to design. They share a similar-looking square-shaped camera module, flat rear and display panels, and curved edges. The only difference we could spot was the placement of the sensor and LED flash. Both devices offer an IP68 water-resistant rating, but OnePlus offers slightly better with an IP69K rating.

For display, the Oppo Find X9 5G features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it slightly smaller in size. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15 5G features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Find X9 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G: Performance and battery

The Oppo Find X9 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9500 paired with up to 16GB of RAM. In comparison, the OnePlus 15 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. While both are flagship chips, Snapdragon is said to offer faster and more reliable performance. But we will have to put both devices to the test to confirm.

In terms of lasting performance, the Find X9 is backed by a 7025 mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. The OnePlus 15 5G is backed by a 7300mAh battery, and it supports 120W charging.

Oppo Find X9 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G: Camera

OPPO Find X9 5G and OnePlus 15 5G both feature a 50MP triple camera setup. However, the OnePlus 15 offers slightly higher optical zoom capabilities of up to 3.5x. However, Oppo could offer a better camera performance due to Hasselblad-tuned camera lenses and Oppo’s new LUMO Imaging engine. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15 5G supports the in-house DetailMax Engine.

Oppo Find X9 5G vs OnePlus 15 5G: Price

The Oppo Find X9 starts at Rs. 74,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in India, while the OnePlus 15 comes at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the same 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.