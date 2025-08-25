Oppo Find X9 Pro key specifications and camera details tipped online ahead of launch

Oppo is preparing to introduce its Find X9 series, and reports suggest the official announcement is expected soon. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro initially, while an Ultra variant may arrive next year. However, ahead of the launch, a detailed leak has outlined nearly all key specifications of the upcoming Find X9 Pro. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is reportedly scheduled to debut in China in October, followed by a global release, including India, by mid-November. The latest leak indicates significant hardware upgrades, particularly in the display, performance, and camera systems. Oppo Find X9 Pro, along with Find X9, is set to launch in India soon.(X)

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the Smartprix report, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As for the optics, the device is said to include a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture primary camera. The ultrawide lens may also feature a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, coupled with autofocus support. The telephoto arrangement appears to be the most notable change, as Oppo is reportedly combining two 50MP telephoto modules into a single 200MP sensor. This Samsung HP5 sensor is expected to offer 3x optical zoom and a 70mm focal length, marking its first use in a smartphone.

For selfies and video calls, the Find X9 Pro may include a 50MP front-facing camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and autofocus support. Reports also highlight a larger battery this year, with the device may house a 7,550mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The device is also expected to include additional features such as an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and a multifunction key. Software-wise, the smartphone is expected to run ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Price (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro is anticipated to remain close to the Find X8 Pro, which launched at around Rs. 90,000 in India. This positions the device to compete directly with other premium flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple iPhone 17 Pro.