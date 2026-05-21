Oppo goes ultra premium with Find X9 Ultra price at ₹1.69 lakh in India while Find X9s starts at ₹79,999

Oppo launched its most awaited camera smartphone the Find X9 Ultra along with the Find X9s in India. Both of these smartphones are built with the camera, battery and performance in focus. The price of the Find X9 Ultra is ₹1,69,999 and the Find X9s is ₹79,999. The sale of Oppo's flagship smartphones will start from May 30. Oppo’s Find X9 series pushes into ultra premium territory. (Oppo) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Oppo Find X9 Ultra The Oppo Find X9 Ultra arrives as the company’s most premium smartphone in the lineup. It features a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with flagship grade hardware.

The biggest highlight, however, is the camera setup. Oppo has equipped the Find X9 Ultra with a Hasselblad tuned quad rear camera system that reportedly includes dual 200MP sensors alongside a periscope telephoto lens. The phone is also expected to offer advanced AI photography features and improved low light video performance. Oppo has additionally packed a huge 7,050mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Oppo Find X9s The Oppo Find X9s is positioned as a slightly more compact flagship option. The device reportedly features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. Despite the slimmer profile, Oppo has still managed to include a large 7,025mAh battery inside the device.

For cameras, the Find X9s is tipped to feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad. The smartphone is also expected to support 4K Dolby Vision video recording along with improved image processing capabilities for portraits and night photography.