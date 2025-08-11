Oppo K13 Turbo 5G mobile series launching in India today: Expected features, price in India and more

Oppo is set to launch its budget-friendly gaming smartphone, K13 Turbo 5G series, in India today at 12 pm IST. The lineup will feature two models, the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details about the upcoming devices, such as an active cooling mechanism with in-built centrifugal fans to manage device temperature. Let’s take a look at what more OPPO has in store for you. Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series is set to launch in India today at 12 pm IST.(OPPO)

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

In China, both Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro were equipped with 6.80-inch AMOLED displays with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screens deliver up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The standard Oppo K13 Turbo features the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, and is also paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, but offers UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB. Both models will run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

In terms of optics, both devices will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens at the rear, while the front will feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, both devices will house a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. They are also expected to include connectivity options across both models, including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series: Price and Availability in India (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro could be priced at around Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, while the 12GB RAM variant with the same storage capacity may be available for approximately Rs. 39,999. The Oppo K13 Turbo is expected to be priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, respectively.

A dedicated launch page is live on Flipkart, which suggests that the upcoming series will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform as well as the Oppo India online store.