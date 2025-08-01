Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series launch timeline for India leaked

Oppo is teasing the launch of new performance-centric smartphones, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, in India. The China-based smartphone brand has already confirmed the India launch and is also teasing its unique design and features, creating hype among smartphone buyers. Now, as we wait to get more details on the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series, a tipster has leaked the India launch timeline of the smartphones ahead of the official announcement. Therefore, if you are in search of a powerful mid-ranger, then you may want to wait for the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series. Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series India launch is nearing, know when it may launch.(Oppo)

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series launch in India

According to a GSMArena report, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G are expected to launch between August 11 and August 14 in India. Alongside the launch, the sale is expected to go live on Flipkart after the official announcement. However, we are still awaiting the exact launch date, which is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Apart from the launch timeline, Oppo has confirmed some of the unique smartphone features that may gain buyers’ attention. The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series will feature a new “Storm Engine” that includes a variable-speed fan, 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber, and a 19,000 sq mm graphite layer duct system for heat dissipation.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series: What to expect

In terms of specifications, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, whereas the Pro model will likely be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Both models are also tipped to be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery, offering a longer performance.

Apart from the performance features, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series will likely feature 6.80-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It may also come with a 50MP dual camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. These features also resemble the Chinese variants of the Oppo K13 Turbo models.

In terms of pricing, the Oppo K13 Turbo series will likely be priced at under Rs. 30,000. Therefore, it may compete with several smartphones in the segment, including Poco F7 series, OnePlus Nord 5 series, iQOO Neo 10, and others.