Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G vs Poco F7 5G: Which Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 model to buy?

Oppo is launching its new performance-centric smartphone, the K13 Turbo Pro 5G, in India on August 11, 2025. Oppo has already revealed several specs and features of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G, showcasing some pleasing performance upgrades. Recently, it was revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, competing with several other mid-range smartphones in the market. However, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro goes neck to neck with the new Poco F7 that shares a similar processor. Therefore, let's compare the upcoming Oppo K13 Turbo Pro with the Poco F7. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G to compete with Poco F7 5G as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor powers both models.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G vs Poco F7 5G: Design and display

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G design was recently revealed, showcasing metallic rear panels and RGB lighting on the rear panel, which Oppo calls a “Neon Turbo design.” Apart from the design, Oppo is yet to reveal its durability features, thickness and weight. Whereas, the Poco F7 5G comes with a dual-tone design that looks quite premium. It also offers a 3 IP rating for water and dust protection.

For display, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Whereas, the Poco F7 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G vs Poco F7 5G: Camera

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is expected to feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, the Poco F7 features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, the Oppo smartphone could offer a 16MP front-facing camera, and the Poco F7 features a 20MP selfie camera.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G vs Poco F7 5G: Performance

For performance, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G and Poco F7 are powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Poco F7 offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. On the other hand, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro could offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G vs Poco F7 5G: Price

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is revealed to be priced at under Rs. 40,000 in India. Whereas, the Poco F7 5G comes at a starting price of just Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.