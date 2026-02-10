Edit Profile
    Oppo K14x 5G mobile launching in India today: Price in India, specs and more

    Oppo K14x 5G mobile is launching in India today. Check launch timeline, expected price and specifications. 

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 9:48 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Oppo is all set to introduce the Oppo K14x 5G in India today, marking the first release under its new Oppo K14 series. The company has already made a product page live on an e-commerce platform, confirming key details such as design, features, and online availability. The listing also shows that the phone will go on sale in two colour options.

    Oppo K14x 5G mobile is all set to launch in India today. (Oppo)
    Oppo K14x 5G mobile is all set to launch in India today. (Oppo)

    The Oppo K14x 5G will include a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. On the back, the device will carry a dual camera setup placed inside a pill-shaped camera module. With the launch scheduled for today, here is a complete look at what the smartphone is expected to offer.

    Also read: Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped to share dual 200MP cameras - All details

    Oppo K14x 5G: Launch Timeline

    Oppo K14x 5G will launch in India today at 12 pm. The company has not confirmed whether it will hold a launch event or announce the phone through a soft launch. If Oppo chooses a formal launch, it may stream the announcement through its official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

    Also read: Want to know how long you really sleep? Apple Health has the answer

    Oppo K14x 5G: Availability and Price in India (Expected)

    Oppo has not yet shared the official price of the Oppo K14x 5G. Reports suggest that the phone could enter the Indian market at around Rs. 15,000. For reference, the Oppo K13x 5G launched in June 2025 with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

    The company has confirmed that buyers will be able to purchase the Oppo K14x 5G through Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. Oppo will sell the phone in Prism Violet and Ice Blue colour options.

    Also read: No more free lyrics? YouTube Music may soon put song lyrics behind a paywall

    Oppo K14x 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

    The Oppo K14x 5G is expected to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits. For photography, the handset will offer a dual rear camera system led by a 50MP main sensor.

    Under the hood, the Oppo K14x 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It will run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top. The device is likely to house a 6,500mAh battery and support 45W wired fast charging. Oppo claims the device can deliver up to 17.6 hours of YouTube playback, 16.1 hours of navigation on Google Maps, and 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calls on a single charge. The Oppo K14x 5G will also carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

