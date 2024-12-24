Oppo Reno 13 Series confirmed to launch India: Colours, design, and more

Oppo Reno 13 series phones were launched in China in November earlier this year, including two models: the base model, Oppo Reno 13 and the top-end Oppo Reno 13 Pro. Until recently, there was no clarity on when, or if, these phones would launch in the Indian market. However, the brand has now confirmed their imminent launch in India through an official teaser on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s everything we know about the Oppo Reno 13 series in India. Oppo Reno 13 Series is coming to India.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 13 Series: Details

The teaser shared on X confirmed that the Oppo Reno 13 series will soon be launching in India. However, the brand did not disclose the exact launch timeline. The teaser featured an animation showcasing the phone, but no further details were provided.

Interestingly, the Oppo Reno 13 series has already been listed on Oppo’s official website in India. According to the listing, both the Oppo Reno 13 and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G are set to debut in the Indian market.

The listing also reveals the available colour options. The Oppo Reno 13 will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue, while the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender. Both phones are expected to feature an aluminium frame with a glass back, giving them a premium build.

Oppo Reno 13 Series: Expected Specifications

Although Oppo has not officially shared the specifications for the Indian models, they are expected to match those of the Chinese versions.

In China, both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

For selfies, the devices sport a 50MP front camera. At the rear, the Oppo Reno 13 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Meanwhile, the Pro model adds a third 50MP telephoto lens.

When it comes to displays, the Oppo Reno 13 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel, while the Pro version gets a larger 6.83-inch display. Additionally, both models support IP69 dust and water resistance.