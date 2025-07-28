Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G mobile specs and features tipped ahead of official reveal

Oppo is expected to expand its mid-range smartphone market in India soon with the launch of another Reno 14 series phone, the Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G. Ahead of its launch, a report by YTECHB has tipped several details of the phone, including its specifications, design, and potential pricing. Here are the details. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in India.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G: Expected Specs

According to the YTECHB report, the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and run on ColorOS 15.0.2, which is based on Android 15. For the display, it could feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Regarding RAM and storage, it could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For the optics, it could feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the phone could also have a 32-megapixel camera. The device could be getting a 6000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. The phone may also have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, alongside multiple AI features such as Google Circle to Search, Google Gemini, AI 2.0, and more.

Potential Pricing

Regarding its price, a separate report by the publisher suggests that the phone could cost around €450, which is equivalent to approximately ₹45,000. This wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, considering many other Reno 14 series phones have launched in the ₹35,000 to 45,000 range in the Indian market. The phone is expected to be available in two colours: Opal Blue and Luminous Green.

