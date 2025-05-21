OPPO Reno 14 series to debut with advanced Google Gemini AI integration soon

OPPO and Google are set to expand their collaboration by introducing advanced AI features to the upcoming Reno 14 Series, which is expected to launch in India soon. This move follows recent developments announced at Google’s I/O 2025 developer conference, where the tech giant unveiled new updates to its Gemini AI platform. OPPO brings Google Gemini AI features to the Reno 14 Series ahead of its expected India launch.(OPPO)

The Gemini AI upgrades now extend beyond simple text-based tasks. Google has equipped Gemini to handle image creation, video generation, research support, and real-time task execution. These capabilities are expected to improve how users interact with smartphones by connecting multiple services into one streamlined experience.

OPPO 14 Series Gemini AI Integration

OPPO has recently launched the Reno 14 Series in China, which includes the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. These devices will now support Gemini AI, with deeper integration into native OPPO apps such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock. As part of this integration, users can give Gemini a single voice command to perform functions within these apps. By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and ask it to create notes, check schedules, or set reminders.

One of the features Gemini will offer is multi-app coordination. This means it can handle more complex requests. For instance, Gemini can read lengthy documents, extract key points, and save the summary directly into OPPO Notes. It can also process content from platforms like YouTube, such as recipe videos, and record important steps in Notes.

Furthermore, Trip planning will also benefit from this integration. Users can ask Gemini to add a booking to the OPPO Calendar, and it will automatically create an event. This system is expected to improve efficiency and reduce the need for switching between apps.

This AI-powered feature comes alongside OPPO’s broader strategy to enhance digital tools across its ecosystem. At Mobile World Congress 2025, OPPO confirmed its aim to offer AI-enabled solutions to around 100 million users by the end of the year. The company emphasised that the new tools will be secure, practical, and continuously improved.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Launch Date

Following the launch in China, OPPO plans to bring the Reno 14 series to the Indian market soon. However, the company has not yet provided details on the official launch date for India.