Over 1 million registrations for 5G network since launch: Airtel

More than 1 million customers have registered with Bharti Airtel to use its 5G services in less than 30 days of the network's commercial launch, the telecom operator said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Explained: How Airtel's 5G service differs from Reliance Jio's standalone 5G

“These are early days but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are capable of working on our network, barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks,” said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Bharti Airtel.

“We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country,” added Sekhon.

On October 6, five days after prime minister Narendra Modi launched the next-generation technology in India, the Sunil Bharti Airtel-headed company rolled out its services in 8 cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Siliguri, and Varanasi. The network, called Airtel 5G Plus, will be expanded across the country by 2024.

Also Read | Airtel makes another mark in the 5G space with launch of Airtel 5G Plus

The country's second-largest carrier claims it began 5G trials in 2021 itself. Until the network is expanded further, customers with 5G smartphones can use the technology on their existing data plans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON