Over 184M passwords from Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft exposed in massive leak

A recent discovery has exposed a vast number of passwords and sensitive data from major online platforms. Cybersecurity expert Jeremiah Fowler uncovered an unsecured database containing more than 184 million passwords along with email addresses and authorisation links online. The leaked information involved popular services such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Instagram, and Snapchat. Over 184 million passwords from major tech platforms leaked online through an unsecured database, claims researcher.(Pexels)

The exposed data goes beyond just passwords. It includes login details for banks, financial institutions, health services, and government portals. Unlike typical databases that protect such information through encryption, this database was stored as a plain text file, making the information easily accessible to anyone who found it online, The Indian Express reported.

Data Possibly Collected Using Malware

Fowler’s investigation suggests that the data may have been collected using infostealing malware. This type of malicious software, such as Lumma Stealer, collects usernames, passwords, credit card details, and other sensitive information from compromised systems. The stolen data is often sold on the dark web to cybercriminals.

Upon finding the unsecured file, Fowler notified the hosting provider responsible for storing the database. The hosting company quickly restricted public access to the file, but it declined to provide information about the owner. To verify the authenticity of the leak, Fowler reached out to several individuals whose details appeared in the database. They confirmed that their credentials had indeed been exposed.

Users and Businesses Face Higher Risk

Experts warn that individuals who reuse the same password and username across multiple platforms face higher risks. Once cybercriminals access one account, they can exploit personal data for identity theft, fraud, and scams. The breach also included business accounts, which put company records and operations at risk. Threat actors could use such information to steal business data, conduct espionage, or launch ransomware attacks. The leak even contained login details for certain government services and private conversations.

Basic Steps Can Help Reduce Risk

While no method guarantees full protection against data breaches, experts advise using strong, unique passwords and changing them regularly. Multi-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security. Additionally, Google offers a free tool to check if your credentials have appeared in data leaks online. Users should remain vigilant and update their security practices to reduce the impact of such incidents.