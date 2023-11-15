‘Pausing ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit,’ says Sam Altman as usage overwhelms capacity

ChatGPT Plus new sign-ups has been temporarily suspended as OpenAI struggles to manage resources after surge in usage. Sam Altman, founder and CEO of artificial intelligence company OpenAI which is parent of ChatGPT.(AFP)

“We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit. The surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience,” Altman wrote in an X post.

OpenAI unveiled new features and upgrades during its inaugural developer conference last week, allowing users to create customised versions of ChatGPT tailored for specific tasks.

You can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen,” he added.

During its conference, the Altman’s company said that approximately 10 crore people use its services weekly, with over 90 per cent of Fortune 500 businesses actively developing tools on OpenAI’s platform.

The new announcements have further sparked increased demand for OpenAI's artificial intelligence tools and services.

The customised ChatGPT feature enables developers to easily craft artificial intelligence "agents" tailored for specific tasks, ranging from business negotiation advice to practical laundry tips—all accomplished without the necessity of coding skills.

“You can make them for yourself, just for your company's internal use, or for everyone,” OpenAI said.

This will enables organisations to allow internal users to design GPTs for internal purposes without coding, securely publishing them to the workspace. The admin console provides control over how GPTs are shared, including the option to determine whether external GPTs can be utilised within the business.

OpenAI also revealed plans to launch a GPT "store" later this month. This marketplace will enable developers to monetise their creations based on user engagement.

The company showcased several enhancements during DevDay, including the unveiling of a more capable and cost-effective GPT-4 Turbo model.

Additionally, they introduced new multimodal capabilities in the platform, including vision, image creation (DALL·E 3).

They also introduced text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities.

“Developers can now generate human-quality speech from text via the text-to-speech API,” OpenAI said.

