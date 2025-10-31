Perplexity Email Assistant now available for free trial – What is it and how it works

Perplexity AI has announced a 14-day free trial of its new Email Assistant, giving users a chance to experience the company’s latest AI-powered productivity feature. The assistant, designed to simplify email management, can sort, summarise, and even draft replies, all while ensuring user data remains private. Perplexity Email Assistant is an AI-driven tool that integrates directly with Gmail and Outlook.(Perplexity)

Perplexity CEO Arvind Srinivas confirmed that the Email Assistant is now available for Pro users worldwide, with a limited-time free trial. Notably, Airtel users in India can access Perplexity Pro at no cost, providing them full access to premium features, including the new Email Assistant.

What is Perplexity Email Assistant?

The Perplexity Email Assistant is an AI-driven tool that integrates directly with Gmail and Outlook. It functions as a digital secretary, learning from your email habits to prioritise messages, flag important threads, and compose responses in your tone of voice.

Users can interact with the assistant through simple natural language queries such as “Show me unread messages from my manager” or “Summarise today’s client emails.” The AI quickly filters through your inbox and generates summaries or drafts, offering an instant productivity boost for busy professionals.

How it works

To activate the feature, users can send an email to assistant@perplexity.com from their registered account. Once set up, the AI begins analysing the inbox in real time, automatically creating labels like “Action Required,” “Urgent,” or “Follow-Up.”

The assistant can even join ongoing threads by being CC’d in conversations, where it can suggest meeting slots, prepare replies, or flag deadlines. Since it operates seamlessly across desktop and mobile, users can manage their inbox on the go with the same efficiency.

Security and privacy

Perplexity emphasises that the assistant complies with SOC 2 and GDPR data protection standards. The company states that no email content is stored or used for AI training, and any temporary scheduling data is automatically deleted within two weeks. This ensures users maintain full control and confidentiality of their inboxes.

Availability and trial access

The Email Assistant is available for Perplexity Max subscribers and now temporarily open to Pro users under a 14-day free trial. The feature aims to make AI-powered inbox management more accessible, giving professionals, entrepreneurs, and teams a smarter way to stay organised.

For Indian users, this rollout is particularly appealing, since Airtel customers already enjoy free access to Perplexity Pro, they can experience the Email Assistant’s full suite of features without paying a rupee.