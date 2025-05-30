Perplexity Labs debuts as AI workspace for building apps, reports, and more

Perplexity has announced the launch of Labs, a new feature designed to move beyond traditional AI search by enabling users to generate fully-formed projects like reports, dashboards, and web apps, all within a single workspace. The feature is now available to Pro subscribers and marks a significant shift from information retrieval to hands-on content creation. Perplexity says Labs can handle everything from meal planning to writing code to analysing datasets. (REUTERS)

Beyond Search: Labs as a Virtual Project Team

While Perplexity built its reputation on rapid and accurate search via tools like Search and Deep Research (now rebranded simply as Research), Labs introduces a more proactive AI model. Rather than stopping at answers, Labs takes an idea and spends up to 10 minutes autonomously executing tasks, browsing the web, writing and running code, generating assets, and delivering structured outputs.

This means a user can input a prompt like “Create a financial dashboard for Q2 revenue analysis,” and receive back charts, CSVs, visualisations, and even mini web applications. Files and outputs are automatically organised into dedicated Assets and App tabs, creating a cohesive workspace.

Use Cases Across Industries

Perplexity says Labs can handle everything from meal planning to writing code to analysing datasets. For instance, a marketing professional could generate a comprehensive campaign strategy complete with charts and audience segmentation tools, while a developer could use it to scaffold a prototype web app, all without switching between platforms.

The tool also includes live code execution, enabling real-time manipulation of data and visuals. It effectively reduces the friction of using multiple tools for one project and positions Labs as an AI collaborator, not just an assistant.

Aiming for Pro Users First

Labs is currently available for Pro users via the mode selector in the Perplexity Web and mobile apps. Desktop versions for macOS and Windows are expected to roll out soon.

The company emphasised that Research will remain the ideal tool for quick deep dives, while Labs is built for more complex, time-intensive tasks. “This marks a transition from passive inquiry to active creation,” Perplexity said in a blog post, signalling its ambition to become a platform for executing, not just exploring ideas.

With Labs, Perplexity is effectively pitching itself as a virtual project team, capable of replacing an array of traditional productivity tools with one AI-driven workspace.