Perplexity’s Comet browser launched for Android users: What it means for mobile users

Comet browser is now available for Android users with features like voice mode, ad blocker, and more.(Perplexity)

In July 2025, Perplexity, an AI-based startup company, launched its AI-powered browser, Comet for desktop PCs. The AI browser has now made its way to Android, expanding its accessibility to users. Earlier, Perplexity was planning to bring Comet as a default browser option for phones, and now the company is a step closer. Android users can download the Comet browser app via the Play Store and experience how it's different from a traditional browser like Google Chrome. Here’s everything the Comet AI browser can perform on Android devices.

Perplexity’s Comet browser for Android

Perplexity has officially launched the Comet AI browser for Android, bringing desktop-like features to smartphones. The launch makes Perplexity one of the AI browsers that are available to mobile devices. Similar to the desktop version, the Comet browser app will have a similar chat-like interface to Comet web search and get relevant information.

The app also offers voice mode, allowing users to interact with the AI browser using voice commands. Users can simply ask Perplexity AI assistant with the browser to generate summaries, provide information within tabs, and more. The app will also support an ad-blocker, reducing distractions while conducting in-depth research.

While Comet for Android looks exciting, the browser will not sync users’ browsing history across mobile and desktop apps as of now, but Perplexity spokesperson Beejoli Shah highlighted that in the roadmap, as per The Verge’s report.Perplexity is also planning on bringing several advanced and seamless features to Comet for Android. Some of the features are already in work, such as agentic voice mode, built-in password manager, and more.

Earlier, the Comet AI browser was only available for Perplexity Pro users, but just last month, the company made it widely available, even to free-tier users. Therefore, any Android user can download the app and experience AI browsing. In addition, Airtel users in India can access Perplexity Pro worth Rs. 17,000 free within their plan. Therefore, all the advanced features of Comet will be available to Pro users.