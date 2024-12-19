Phone launches in upcoming weeks: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, more to look forward

These past weeks, we have witnessed several major smartphone launches across all price ranges including the Vivo X200 series, Redmi Note 14 series, Realme 14x and others. While the smartphone market is buzzing with new launches, we have several other brands that are yet to announce their new-generation models. Now, as we are entering 2025, we will get to know more about the upcoming smartphones and many have already revealed their global launch dates. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the time to wait and explore options as major smartphones such as the OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more are yet to debut. Check out the list of smartphones launching in upcoming weeks which you must watch check out.

Check out the phone launches in the coming weeks from top smartphone brands. (HT Tech )