Phone launches in upcoming weeks: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, more to look forward
These past weeks, we have witnessed several major smartphone launches across all price ranges including the Vivo X200 series, Redmi Note 14 series, Realme 14x and others. While the smartphone market is buzzing with new launches, we have several other brands that are yet to announce their new-generation models. Now, as we are entering 2025, we will get to know more about the upcoming smartphones and many have already revealed their global launch dates. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the time to wait and explore options as major smartphones such as the OnePlus 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more are yet to debut. Check out the list of smartphones launching in upcoming weeks which you must watch check out.
4 smartphone series launching in the upcoming weeks
- OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R: This week, the India launch date for the OnePlus 13 series was confirmed and it is scheduled for January 7 2025. Both model's designs have also been revealed, showcasing a new refined profile. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas, the OnePlus 13R will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processing, both offering flagship performance. The OnePlus 13 will be launched in the flagship segment and the OnePlus 13R will be priced around Rs.40000 as per the previous generation model.
- Samsung Galaxy S25 series: This flagship smartphone will include three models, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reportedly, the series could make a global debut on January 22, however, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. All three smartphones will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offering flagship performance and massive upgrades over predecessors.
- Asus ROG Phone 9: The smartphone has already been launched in global markets, however, the smartphone is yet to make its India debut. This is also a premium series smartphone which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, showcasing a performance segment model. We expect that the Asus ROG Phone 9 could be launched in the first half of 2025.
- Xiaomi 15 series: Xiaomi is also expected to launch its flagship series of smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. The smartphone has been spotted in several global certifications, hinting towards a global launch soon. It was spotted that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering flagship performance.