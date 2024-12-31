Phones launching in January 2025: OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more

With the start of 2025, the tech industry is all set to revolutionise the year with new, advancements, smartphones, AI technology and more. In the very first month, we will witness one of the biggest tech events of the year which is the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This event will be filled with new upcoming tech and product launches, apart from the event smartphone brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, and more have lined up to launch their new generation of smartphones in the global markets. Therefore, if are in search of new smartphones, then here’s a list of all devices expected to launch in January 2025. Check out the list of phones launching in January 2025. (OnePlus)

Phone launching in January 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: One of the biggest highlights of January 22 would be the launch of the Samsung S series model in the global market. This year, Samsung has reportedly planned for greater upgrades in smartphones as well as Galaxy AI features with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The series will include three models the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

OnePlus 13 series: Another awaited smartphone of the year is the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R which will launch as the flagship and the R series will be a higher mid-range model. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and the cameras are fine-tuned by Hasselblad, which may offer a premium photography experience. Therefore, you may want to check out these smartphones.

Oppo Reno 13 5G series: The Oppo Reno series is quite famous in the camera smartphone market along with promising performance. After ga ood six months, the company is all set to launch new generation Reno series smartphones which will include Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G. The launch date for the smartphones is yet to be determined, however, it is expected to take place in January 2025.

Realme 14 Pro: The next expected smartphone to launch in January 2025 is the Realme 14 Pro model. The company has been teasing its colour-changing back panel for the past week, which has grabbed many eyes. Now, the smartphone will reportedly make its debut in the mid-range smartphone segment with camera upgrades. While the details about the Realme 14 Pro are slim, it is one of the popular series in India.

Poco X7 Series: Xiaomi-backed smartphone Poco is all set to introduce its X series smartphones, the X7 and the X7 Pro. Both are performance-centric devices and last year it gained much popularity in the mid-range smartphone smartphone market. The company recently confirmed that the Poco X7 Series will be launched on January 9 in India.