Pixel 10 series launch soon: Expected price in India, specs, and design

The 2025 smartphone season is in full swing. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and the Flip 7 devices have just launched, and Vivo has only recently released its X200 FE. Now, with August approaching, the launch of the Pixel 10 series is also imminent, with Google having already confirmed its release for August 20 at the 'Made by Google' event. The event will take place in New York, where Google is expected to reveal four Pixel 10 series devices: the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This means four models, just like last year's Pixel 9 series. Google Pixel 10 series is expected to resemble the Pixel 9 series in terms of aesthetics.(Google)

Notably, Google is again following last year's launch timeline, having brought forward the Pixel 9 series launch to August from its typical October slot. It is doing the same this year, potentially in an attempt to steal Apple's limelight before the iPhone 17 series launches in September.

Having said that, a great deal of information has already emerged from various reports, including details on price, camera, design, and the processing power we can expect from these Pixel 10 models.

Performance expected to get a significant boost

The Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 series was by no means a slouch, but it could not compete with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. With the new Tensor G5, however, Google is expected to switch to TSMC's 3nm process. This could bring significant efficiency and performance gains compared to the last generation, potentially bringing Google's performance closer to its competition. Reports also suggest the Pro models could feature 16 GB of RAM, while the standard variants could be bundled with 12 GB of RAM, just like last year's Pixel 9 series.

Interesting camera changes for the vanilla models expected

Regarding the cameras, the Pixel 10 Pro models are expected to feature a setup largely similar to last year's, consisting of a 50-megapixel main wide camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens.

This time, however, the telephoto lens on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to gain tele-macro capabilities, allowing users to take macro shots with the telephoto lens, similar to features found on flagships such as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Pro.

The standard Pixel 10 model is expected to receive a triple camera setup this time. While this boosts its versatility on paper, reports suggest the quality of the Pixel 10's camera, despite the extra lens, could be debatable. Android Headlines reported that the Pixel 10 could use the same 48-megapixel sensor as the Pixel 9a, which would be smaller than the sensor in the Pixel 9.

However, it could also feature a new 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Therefore, while versatility may be gained, the main camera sensor itself may not be top-tier. However, given Google's prowess with software and how its A-series models have often won blind camera tests, the final performance of the eventual product remains to be seen.

Design could be unchanged - because it still delivers

The design is expected to remain largely unchanged from the Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 series debuted an all-new design language with flat sides and a horizontal camera bar that is not connected to the device's frame, creating a striking look.

The design was widely praised, with many calling them the most premium Pixel phones yet and a series that stands out in a sea of similar-looking mobile phones. Consequently, the Pixel 10 series is not expected to introduce major design changes. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models are all expected to look largely the same, retaining the distinct camera bar.

Pixel 10 Price in India (expected)

Now, finally talking about the price, reports suggest that Indian pricing may largely remain unchanged. The Pixel 10 Pro could be priced at around €899, which roughly converts to ₹80,000. The Pixel 10 Pro+ may come in at approximately €1,099, converting to around ₹99,000.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, which may start at 256GB storage, could be priced at €1,299, or about ₹1,17,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold with 256GB storage might cost around €1,899, which works out to roughly ₹1.7 lakh. So, based on the leaked European pricing, there may not be significant changes in the Indian pricing, but of course, these figures are unconfirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt until Google’s official announcement.