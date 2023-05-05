Home / Technology / Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone, made official. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2023 12:32 PM IST

Pixel Fold is scheduled to debut at the May 10 Google I/O event.

Google has made Pixel Fold, its first foldable smartphone, official. Pixel Fold is scheduled to made its debut at the tech giant's Google I/O event, which will take place on May 10.

Google will launch Pixel Fold at its I/O event on May 10 (Image courtesy: Google)
“May the Fold be with You. May 10,” the company tweeted from its Made by Google Twitter handle, dropping a teaser for the upcoming Pixel Fold.

Separately, the Store website, on which Google sells Pixel devices, among others, also confirms the smartphone.

Pixel Fold 7: Features

There is no information yet on the specifications of the device. According to Mint, however, its ‘book-like’ design resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold series, as well as the recently-launched Techno Phantom V 5G.

Citing reports, Mint further said Pixel Fold may feature a 5.8-inch outer display, and a 7.6-inch foldable panel. Also, it is expected to be equipped with the powerful Google Tensor G2 processor, and ‘the most durable hinge’ on a fold device.

Also, like the smartphones in the Pixel 6 and 7 series, this, too, may have a triple camera arrangement at the back. Unlike the recent generations of Pixel phones, however, it may not come with an edge-to-edge visor.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

