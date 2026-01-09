Planning to buy a FASTag annual pass? NHAI issues fraud warning - Details

If you’re planning to purchase an annual FASTag pass or renew an existing one, the authorities have urged you to be careful, as a new online scam is targeting vehicle owners. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has warned that fake websites and unauthorised links are misleading people by claiming to offer FASTag annual passes. Officials said that such scams can lead to financial loss and misuse of personal details, with some victims losing around Rs. 3,000. The NHAI has warned vehicle owners about a fake online FASTag annual pass scam.

Warning from Authorities

NHAI clarified that the FASTag annual pass is available only through one official channel. Users can purchase it only using the Rajmargyatra mobile application. Any website, social media link, or message that claims to sell a one-year FASTag pass outside this app should be treated as false. The authority said fraudsters often design such links to appear genuine, which leads users to enter vehicle or payment details.

Also read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: What do you get for the extra cost?

The warning came after NHAI noticed a rise in complaints related to fake FASTag passes. In a public message shared on social media platform X, NHAI urged highway users to avoid clicking unknown links and to stay away from unauthorised sellers. The authority stated that no other platform has approval to sell FASTag annual passes. Sharing FASTag numbers, vehicle registration details, or payment information on such platforms can result in fraud.

The FASTag annual pass is meant for private cars, jeeps, and vans. According to the Indian Highway Management Company Limited, the pass allows smooth toll payment without using cash. The pass remains valid for one year or for 200 toll trips, whichever limit ends first. It aims to reduce waiting time at toll plazas and ensure digital payments on national highways.

Also read: Acer unveils Vero HL1820 4K gaming projector with 4.2ms latency support for high-end gaming

Safety Tips To Stay Safe

Here are some safety tips that will help you stay safe and may help you avoid such scams:

To stay safe, users should buy FASTag products only through official bank applications or the NPCI MyFASTag portal. They should ignore calls, messages, or WhatsApp texts that ask them to scan QR codes or click links for pass verification. Scammers often use these methods to steal login details.

NHAI also advised users to activate SMS or email alerts for every FASTag transaction and check balances regularly using official apps. Any unexpected deduction should be reported to the issuing bank or the NHAI helpline number 1033. Users should never share OTPs, FASTag IDs, or vehicle details with anyone claiming to offer support.

If users suspect fraud, they should report it immediately on cybercrime.gov.in with available details. They should also contact their bank to block the FASTag account and raise a complaint. NHAI said timely action can help prevent further losses and protect personal information.