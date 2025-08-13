Poco M7 Plus 5G mobile with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check features, price and more

Poco has expanded its M-series lineup in India with the launch of the Poco M7 Plus 5G. The new handset comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and also offers reverse charging to power other devices. According to the company, this is the largest battery available in its price category. The new smartphone joins the Poco M7 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G, which were launched earlier this year in India. Poco M7 Plus 5G mobile has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.(Poco)

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price and Availability

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone starting August 19 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes in three colour options: Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver. Poco is also offering an instant Rs. 1,000 discount with HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, or an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices for a limited-time launch offer.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Specifications and Features

The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 288Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 850 nits and comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free performance, and circadian standards, according to the company. For photography, the Poco M7 Plus 5G sports a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be expanded virtually to 16GB. Additionally, the device supports up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage and runs on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. Poco has confirmed two years of major software updates and four years of security patches for the model.

Furthermore, Poco M7 Plus 5G comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and holds an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.