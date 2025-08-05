Poco M7 Plus India launch date, price, key features and specs tipped online

Poco is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone in the Indian market, according to teasers posted on its official website and Flipkart. While the company has not confirmed the model name, reports suggest it could be the Poco M7 Plus, a successor to the Poco M6 Plus. Poco is set to launch a new smartphone in India, expected to be the Poco M7 Plus.(Flipkart)

Poco M7 Plus: Price in India, Specifications and more (Leaked)

A microsite has also been created by Poco India and Flipkart, which teases the upcoming launch. The teaser image displays the back panel in a black finish, which houses a dual rear camera setup. The tagline “Power for All” hints at a focus on long battery life. While the official launch date remains under wraps, a report from 91Mobiles Hindi claims the smartphone will debut on August 13. The same report, citing internal sources, suggests that the upcoming device could be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India.

According to the leak, the upcoming Poco M7 Plus may feature a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Poco M7 Plus could house a large 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Under the hood, industry leaks suggest that the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The upcoming model is anticipated to bring hardware and feature upgrades over the Poco M6 Plus, which was launched in August last year. For context, the Poco M6 Plus entered the market at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It came with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset and offered up to 8GB RAM.

The Poco M6 Plus also featured a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it offered a 13MP camera. The device houses a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired charging support and has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.