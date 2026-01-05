Poco M8 5G mobile launch on January 8: 5 key details we know

Poco M8 is set to launch in India on January 8, and the brand has already revealed several key specifications ahead of the launch via the Flipkart microsite for the Poco M8. We now have details about the phone’s camera system, its design, front camera, video recording capabilities, the AI features it will offer, and more. Here is everything we know about the Poco M8 ahead of its launch. POCO M8 will get a 50MP main camera.(POCO/Flipkart)

Poco M8 launch: 5 key details

1. The Poco M8 will feature a 50MP dual AI rear camera, which will also offer 2x in-sensor zoom. This camera setup will support 4K video recording.

2. The back of the phone features a dual-tone design, with a carbon fibre-esque pattern along the edges and a grey finish on the back, at least in the Hero colourway.

3. The phone will feature a 20MP front camera.

4. It will come with several built-in AI features, including AI Magic Eraser Pro, which removes unwanted objects and people from photos. There is also AI Sky Replacement, allowing you to tweak the sky to make it look better and stand out more, along with AI Reflection Remover, which removes unwanted reflections from your shots.

5. The Poco M8 will feature a 3D-curved OLED panel, which should give it a premium look and feel.

Leaked details

Several details are still under wraps, but recent reports suggest the Poco M8 could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which would make it quite competitive in this price segment. And the phone is tipped to pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Also, the Poco M8 is also expected to be available in two additional colourways in India, although it remains to be seen what they will be called.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price