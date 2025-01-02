Poco X7 5G series launch date, design, and more teased- Know what’s coming

Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco is all set to launch the new generation X series model in India on January 9, 2025. The new series will consist of Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G, both to be launched in the mid-range smartphone segment. Just ahead of the official launch, Poco has been teasing the smartphone design with a new fusion of black and yellow. Alongside the design and launch date, Flipkart has also confirmed the availability of Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G on the e-commerce platform by releasing a dedicated microsite. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco X7 5G series Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G launching soon, know what’s coming ahead of the January 9 launch.(Poco)

Also read: Poco M7 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Performance, camera, and more compared

Poco X7 5G series design, launch date, features, and more

Poco recently revealed the official launch date for the Poco X7 5G series which is scheduled for January 9, 2025. Now, the brand has been teasing the smartphone and its design via its official X handle. The company has shared a series of posts revealing the Poco X7 Pro’s iPhone 16-like camera module and the rear panel design with a fusion of jet black and yellow. On the other hand, the Poco X7 looks slightly different with a square-shaped camera module with curved edges, that look more like a mix of circle and square shapes.

Also read: Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, Vivo T3 Ultra, and other gaming smartphones under Rs.30000

Alongside the design, the company also revealed that the Poco X7 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor since it will be a performance-centric smartphone like its predecessor. The vanilla model of the series is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip. The design teaser also confirmed that the Poco X7 5G series will feature a 50MP main camera with OIS support.

Poco X7 5G series specifications

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRez AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Whereas, the vanilla model could come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. the Poco X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G are expected to be backed by a 5,110mAh and 6,000mAh battery. Now, to confirm storage variant, price, and other features will have to wait a week more to see what Poco has in store for mid-range smartphone users.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor- All details